Rogersville World War II soldier’s remains identified

The remains of a Rogersville, Tennessee, soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been positively identified.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Pfc. Lewis E. Price was reported missing in action on Nov. 6, 1944. He was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Shortly before his disappearance, Price's company had moved into the Hürtgen (HUERT'-guhn) Forest to relieve U.S. forces there.
Price was 23 at the time of his death. His remains were interred at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium as an unknown soldier. Price's grave has been meticulously cared for by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
More than 72,000 service members are still unaccounted for from World War II.
