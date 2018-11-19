Officials prepare economic development plan

Officials say they are preparing a new development initiative for two Vermont counties that have suffered population and economic decline.
The Bennington Banner reports officials held a public input session Thursday for a draft plan for the development of Bennington and Windham counties. Both counties are part of the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone.
The draft plan includes broad objectives such as increasing the area's population and improving infrastructure.
Attendants at Thursday's meeting suggested promoting public transportation, enhancing child care services and encouraging immigrants to come to the area as part of the plan.
The draft plan for the counties will be prepared by Jan. 7 and then opened to the public for comment.
The plan will then be reviewed by the Economic Development Administration for approval.
