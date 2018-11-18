A few honorary Oscars firsts at this year’s Governors Awards

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, the film academy is preparing to honor the careers of a few Hollywood legends who have as yet missed out on Oscar gold at the 10th annual Governors Awards. Honorary Oscar recipients include actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision