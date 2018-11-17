Democrats gear up for more digital spending in 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas, after being defeated by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. One of the largest outside Democratic groups says ramped up spending on digital advertising played a key role in midterm battleground races, offering a lesson for potential presidential contenders in 2020. Eric Gay, File AP Photo