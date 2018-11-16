Beloved toy store FAO Schwarz makes its comeback

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview of the new FAO Schwarz store at Rockefeller Center in New York. Three years after it closed its beloved, fantasy land of a toy store on Fifth Avenue, FAO Schwarz makes its return to New York City. The new version will be smaller, but will have familiar attractions including a musical clock tower and the giant piano keyboard mat on which Tom Hanks danced in the film “Big.” Mary Altaffer AP Photo