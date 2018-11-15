China woos Pacific islands with loans, showcase projects

In this Nov. 15, 2018, photo, a woman crosses the street near a billboard commemorating the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. As world leaders arrive in Papua New Guinea for a Pacific Rim summit, the welcome mat is especially big for China’s President Xi Jinping. With both actions and words, Xi has a compelling message for the South Pacific’s fragile island states, long both propped up and pushed around by U.S. ally Australia: they now have a choice of benefactors. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo