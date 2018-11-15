China says foreign concerns over Muslim rights unwarranted

FILE - In this file image from undated video footage run by China’s CCTV via AP Video, young Muslims read from official Chinese language textbooks in classrooms at the Hotan Vocational Education and Training Center in Hotan, Xinjiang, northwest China. China says 15 foreign ambassadors exceeded their diplomatic roles by issuing a letter expressing concern about the incarceration of hundreds of thousands of members of the country’s Muslim minorities in re-education camps. (CCTV via AP Video, File) Anonymous AP