New Mexico’s next land boss puts out call for resumes

New Mexico Land Commissioner-elect Stephanie Garcia Richard has put out a call for resumes as she works toward building a new leadership team for the State Land Office.
The Democrat announced a new website this week where people can submit their resumes or request a meeting.
The State Land Office , one of the most powerful agencies in New Mexico, oversees oil and gas drilling, renewable energy projects and other development on millions of acres of state trust land. Revenues from monthly oil and gas lease sales and other activities help to fund public schools, higher education, hospitals and infrastructure projects.
Garcia Richard said Wednesday she wants to make New Mexico the leader in renewable energy, a goal that has eluded many over the years given the challenges of exporting electricity to larger western markets.
