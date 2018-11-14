Cleveland Cavaliers owner selling Detroit casino in $1B deal

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, addresses attendees at the former site of the J.L. Hudson Co. department store, in Detroit. Gilbert has reached an agreement to sell Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit for $1 billion. Gilbert’s Detroit-based JACK Entertainment said Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, it planned to sell the casino to Pennsylvania-based Penn National and New York-based VICI Properties. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo