IAEA urges quick plan on Fukushima radioactive water cleanup

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team leader Christophe Xerri, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Waste Technology, listens to a question during a press conference on a review Japan’s decommissioning work at Fukushima Daiichi Site in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have urged the operator of Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant to urgently come up with a plan to dispose of massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks on the compound. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo