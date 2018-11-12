Blue Eyes special: Frank, Barbara Sinatra auction upcoming

This image provided by Sotheby’s shows Barbara Sinatra’s 20-plus carat diamond engagement, which Frank Sinatra presented to her in a glass of champagne, which is part of more than 200 items belonging to Frank and Barbara Sinatra going up for auction. Sotheby’s on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, unveiled the contents of Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra which will go on the block in a series of auctions in New York in December. (Courtesy Sotheby’s via AP) AP