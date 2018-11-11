3 residential care facilities ordered into receivership

The attorney general of Vermont says three residential care facilities that have been the subject of multiple complaints have been placed into receivership.
Vermont Public Radio reports Democratic Attorney General TJ Donovan announced Friday that Allenwood at Pillsbury Manor and Pillsbury Manor South in South Burlington and Homestead at Pillsbury in St. Albans are now all in receivership, affecting about 100 residents.
Donovan says complaints include failure to deposit rent checks and unreliable food supplies, saying the state had to provide money to ensure food was delivered to the facilities.
Donovan said there will be hearing Wednesday to determine if the properties will be permanently overseen by the receiver. He declined to comment if the state would be pursuing a criminal investigation.
