Historical building in North Country to be revitalized

A home to a former pharmaceutical company in northern New Hampshire will be renovated to make room for a market, a produce distribution group, and apartments.
The 1860s Parker J. Noyes Building on Lancaster's Main Street, named for the former head of a company that invented machinery to sugarcoat pills, was named to the "Seven to Safe" list last year by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
Formerly the P.J. Noyes Company, Trividia Health has become a manufacturer and marketer for advanced performance products for people with diabetes. It's donated $2,500 to the Northern Forest Center to support the building's revitalization.
The first floor will house the Root Seller Marketplace. It will also be the headquarters for NH Gleans, North Country.
The upper floors will be renovated into two-bedroom apartments.
Comments