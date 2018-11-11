China’s annual shopping frenzy shatters records again

A board makes a milestone of sales passing the RMB10 billion or US$1.4 billion mark minutes into the start of Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival held in Shanghai, China, early Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. What started out ten years ago as a day of online promotion with US$7.8million in sales has grown into the world’s biggest e-commerce event generating US$25.3billion in 2017. Ng Han Guan AP Photo