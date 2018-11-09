XTECH shouldering its way into locker rooms on all levels

FILE - In this July 17, 2018, file photo, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days, in Frisco, Texas. At 43, Baylor coach Rhule is far removed from a playing career. That doesn’t mean he won’t run the gauntlet with his guys to prove a point. When Rhule was helping turn around the program at Temple, he already had many of his players outfitted with XTECH shoulder pads, a revolutionary protective device that is gaining traction on all levels of football. “I even wore the XTECH pads and went through bull-in-the-ring while I was at Temple,” he recalls, “and I can tell you that the next day I felt less sore than I should have felt.” Cooper Neill, File AP Photo