NFL television ratings see increase for most packages

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. After years of declines, NFL television ratings are showing modest gains. Three of the league’s television partners have shown increases after the first nine week of the season while one remains flat. That is welcome news after ratings decreased 9.7 percent last season and 8 percent in 2016. David Richard, File AP Photo