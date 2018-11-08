Naomi Osaka headed for big money with Japan, global appeal

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Serena Williams fo the U.S. during the women’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Osaka is headed for big money with both Japanese and global appeal. Among companies vying to cash in on her stardom is Tokyo-based Citizen Watch Co. Its 80,000 yen ($700) Naomi Osaka watch is selling out after it got a lot of exposure on her wrist at the U.S. Open, where she beat Williams. Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo