Senate committee approves investigation into rape allegation

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, sits at his desk on the Senate floor in Olympia, Wash. A Senate committee on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, approved a bipartisan recommendation for an outside investigation into a rape allegation made against Fain. The chamber’s Facilities and Operations Committee unanimously approved the decision, which imposed a report deadline of Dec. 31, though officials said they would like it by Dec. 14 if possible. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo