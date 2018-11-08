Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office urges online payments

The Lancaster County Treasurer's Office wants residents to pay their property taxes and vehicle registrations online, which officials say is cheaper than using checks.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the treasurer's office recently announced a partnership with the National Association of County Officials and Visa Inc. on a pilot project to deter residents from writing checks to government agencies.
Most county residents prefer paying by check, but the method is expensive for the treasurer's office.
Chief Deputy Treasurer Candace Meredith says 60 percent of property tax payments and 41 percent of vehicle registration payments are made by check.
Meredith says the county will start encouraging residents to switch to online payments in December, when property tax statements are mailed. The county will also conduct surveys about the online payment process next year.
