VoteCast: Utah voters say nation headed wrong way

A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Utah said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.
As voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate and members of Congress in Tuesday's elections, AP VoteCast found that 38 percent of Utah voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 62 percent who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and why in Utah, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 138,000 voters and nonvoters _ including 825 voters and 184 nonvoters in the state of Utah _ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
RACE FOR SENATE
In the race for Senate, Republican Mitt Romney appeared to lead Democrat Jenny Wilson among voters under 45; in addition, those ages 45 and older leaned toward Romney.
Voters with a college education modestly supported Romney. Similarly, voters without a college degree leaned toward Romney.
TOP ISSUES
Voters considered several issues to be important to their vote in this midterm election, including health care (25 percent), immigration (21 percent), the economy (19 percent), the environment (8 percent) and foreign policy (7 percent).
STATE OF THE ECONOMY
Voters have a positive view of the nation's current economic outlook _ 62 percent said the nation's economy is good, compared with 37 percent who said it's not good.
TRUMP FACTOR
For 50 percent of Utah voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, 20 percent said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 30 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.
Voters in Utah had mixed views of Trump: 45 percent said they approve of how he is handling his job as president, while 55 percent said they disapprove of Trump.
CONTROL OF CONGRESS
Tuesday's elections will determine control of Congress in the final two years of Trump's first term in office, and 56 percent of Utah voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Another 26 percent said it was somewhat important.
AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 825 voters and 184 nonvoters in Utah was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. Interviews in English and Spanish with self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels are calibrated with interviews of randomly sampled registered voters nationwide. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 9.8 percentage points. Although there is no statistically agreed upon approach for calculating margins of error for non-probability samples, the margin of error is estimated using a calculation called the root mean squared error and other statistical adjustments. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.
AP created this story automatically using data from NORC.
