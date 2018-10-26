The Latest: Evers: Tax bills should include voucher spending

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, speaks during a 10-minute media event before the start of their gubernatorial debate with Democratic Challenger Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. President Donald Trump makes a campaign visit to Wisconsin with Republicans growing increasingly nervous about the prospects of Walker winning a third term, let alone defeating well-positioned incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Trump returns Wednesday, Oct. 24, to a rural part of the state that he easily won by double digits in 2016. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Steve Apps