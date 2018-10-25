GM proposes nationwide zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate

General Motors says it will ask the federal government for one national gas mileage standard, including a requirement that a percentage of auto sales be zero-emissions vehicles.
The nation's largest automaker will spell out the request Friday in written comments about a Trump administration proposal to roll back Obama-era fuel economy and emissions standards. The administration wants to freeze them at 2020 levels instead of gradually making them tougher. Administration officials say waiving the tougher requirements would make vehicles more affordable, which would get safer cars into consumers' hands more quickly.
GM said on Thursday it doesn't support the freeze but wants flexibility to deal with consumers' shift from cars to trucks and SUVs.
Product development chief Mark Reuss says the company wants a future of zero-emissions electric vehicles.
Comments