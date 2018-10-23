Hawaii plans veterans home on former Aiea Sugar Mill site

Hawaii is seeking to build a $70 million veterans home on part of the former Aiea Sugar Mill site owned by Honolulu, leading to pushback from community leaders.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the state Office of Veterans' Services announced the plan earlier this month to construct the 120-bed facility on land the city had bought 16 years ago intending for preservation.
State representatives say a site needs to be secured to avoid losing $40 million in federal funding after the University of Hawaii withdrew a spot considered for the project.
Some Aiea community leaders are opposing the mill site after they worked for more than a decade to redevelop the property.
Office of Veterans' Services Director Ron Han apologized for the surprise, pledging to work with the community.
