EU gets budget letter from Italy, prepares answer

Left to right: vice premier Luigi Di Maio, premier Giuseppe Conte and vice premier Matteo Salvini, pose as they arrive for a press conference at Chigi’s Palace, in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 20 2018. Italy’s government vowed Saturday to engage in constructive talks with the European Union as it still gave final approval to a rule-busting budget and brushed off a ratings downgrade triggered by its higher-than-expected deficit targets. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi