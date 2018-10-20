Casey, Barletta debate ends in emotional exchange over TV ad

U.S. Sen.Bob Casey, D-PA, right, and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta prepare before their first debate, Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in the studio of WPVI-TV in Philadelphia. Casey, 58, of Scranton, is seeking a third six-year term. Barletta, 62, of Hazleton, is in his fourth term in Congress. Jacqueline Larma AP Photo