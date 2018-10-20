Former Dutch Prime Minister Wim Kok dies at 80

In this Tuesday June 17, 1997 file image Dutch Prime Minister Wim Kok gets on his bicycle, applauded by European Prime Ministers, background, after European leaders were presented with Dutch bikes by the city of Amsterdam at te occasion of a two-day European Union summit to salvage plans for a single currency and the expansion of the EU. Current Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said that former premier Wim Kok, a trade unionist-turned-politician who inspired a new breed of pragmatic Social Democratic leaders in Europe, has died at age 80. Hermann Knippertz AP Photo