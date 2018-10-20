The Latest: 2K migrants vote to re-form caravan, head north

Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a mass caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities’ entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of retaliation. Moises Castillo AP Photo