Big Island officials reject property tax relief measure

Big Island officials rejected a proposal that would have sought tax relief for commercial properties in the communities of Pahoa and Volcano.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the Hawaii County Council voted 7-1 Wednesday against the resolution requesting the county administration to impose the minimum tax rate for six months on properties in the areas affected by the Kilauea volcano eruption.
Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara says the county would have lost $200,000 in tax revenue under the measure.
Pahoa Marketplace owner Suzanne Kruppa told the council that some tenants are on "the verge of collapse," with some reporting revenue losses of up to 40 percent.
Councilman Tim Richards says giving some property owners tax amnesty through this resolution would set a bad precedent.
