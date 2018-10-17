Japan exports fall in September, first decline since 2016

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, port workers chat each other next to a pile of cargo at a container terminal in Tokyo. Japan has recorded a trade surplus for September of 139.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), but exports fell 1.2 percent from the previous year, marking the first decline since 2016, after several natural disasters. September imports rose 7 percent, according to data released Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by the Ministry of Finance. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo