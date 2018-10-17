Even tech execs fret about their kids’ smartphone addictions

In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, photo Urban Airship product and engineering executive Mike Herrick works at his desk with photos of his daughter, Lauren, and wife Erin at his side in Portland, Ore. The tensions between the pride Herrick takes in his profession and his parental qualms about technology tug particularly hard when he sees his daughter, Lauren, and her friends texting each other instead of talking when they’re sitting 5 feet apart. Don Ryan AP Photo