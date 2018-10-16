Scammers targeting Vermont utility customers

The Vermont attorney general is warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility companies calling customers to demand payments for electricity.
The scammers demand immediate payment with a credit card, a pre-paid card or money order. After utilities reported a jump in complaints from customers this week, Attorney General T.J. Donovan issued a scam alert to over 4,000 Vermonters to warn them of the fraudulent activity.
He says not to make a payment if you don't know who's on the phone. He says to hang up and call the attorney general's office or your local utility.
The leader of the customer service team for Green Mountain Power, Vermont's largest utility, says it will never demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten to shut off service.
