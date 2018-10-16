Poor weather over week puts a damper on North Dakota harvest

North Dakota farmers made little progress on the late-season harvest in the past week due to poor weather.
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says less than two days was considered suitable for fieldwork.
Harvest progress is at 12 percent for corn, 15 percent for sunflowers and 37 percent for soybeans. The sugar beet harvest remains at about the halfway point, and potatoes are at 85 percent.
Winter wheat seeding is 87 percent complete, behind the average pace.
Sixty-four-percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 77 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus, up slightly over the week.
Stockwater supplies are rated 68 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 36 percent in good to excellent condition.
