Another fire at Mississippi furniture company

For the second time this year, a large fire has torn through American Furniture Company in northern Pontotoc County.
Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the fire was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments battled the fire, which began in a warehouse/shipping area of the large manufacturing facility. Fire crews had to shuttle water from area fire hydrants to the fire.
More than 21 fire departments fought a massive fire at the same facility in January. That fire destroyed a large portion of the warehouse, sewing department and production development space. More than 35,000 pieces of furniture inventory was lost.
The cause of both fires is unknown.
American Furniture employs more than 700 workers.
