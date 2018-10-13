A look at US-Saudi weapons at issue in missing writer case

Security personnel stand at the entrance of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Germany says it is “very concerned” about the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, and is calling on Saudi Arabia to “participate fully” in clearing up reports that he may have been killed. Khashoggi went missing over a week ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo