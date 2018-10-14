Landowners’ lawsuit over Dakota Access goes to appeals court

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access pipeline under construction near St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. A group of North Dakota landowners who unsuccessfully sued the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline over land easements is maintaining that not all of their claims should have been thrown out by a federal judge. An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in St. Paul, Minnesota, is hearing their appeal on Thursday Oct. 18, 2018. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, file Tom Stromme