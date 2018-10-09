Yemeni smiths beat missiles into knives, not ploughshares

In this Oct. 6, 2018, photo, a craftsman holds a dagger or ‘Jambiyya’ in Yemeni Arabic, made out of remains of missiles, in Hajjah, Yemen. Missiles raining on Yemen from the jets of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels are killing thousands of civilians and militiamen alike, but amid crashing economy, some Yemenis see the bright side of it: they make daggers out of the fragments of the missiles for ordinary men traditionally wear for prestige and a show of courage. Hammadi Issa AP Photo