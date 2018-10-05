Washoe County sheriff’s candidate files discrimination suit

In this on Aug. 29, 2018 photo, Washoe County sheriff candidate Heidi Howe is shown in Reno, Nev. How has filed a federal gender discrimination lawsuit against the outgoing sheriff and his department. Howe, a former sheriff’s captain who took early retirement last year after 26 years on the force, says she was repeatedly passed over for promotions illegally in a discriminatory atmosphere that’s existed for decades. Scott Sonner AP Photo