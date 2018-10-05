The Latest: Iraq celebrates Nobel Peace Prize

The chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, left, and the committee secretary Olav Njolstad, announce the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Friday, OCt. 5, 2018. The Nobel Peace Prize committee awarded The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad. NTB Scanpix via AP Terje Pedersen