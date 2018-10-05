Vehicle parts maker to expand South Carolina plant, add jobs

A vehicle parts manufacturer says it plans to expand a plant in South Carolina and add 115 jobs to the site.
The Post and Courier reported Wednesday that Mahle Behr Charleston Inc. plans to add an assembly and manufacturing line to its Leeds Park site in North Charleston. The state Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded $250,000 to the county to help cover costs associated with the expansion. Hiring for the new positions is underway.
Mahle Behr is a company based in Germany that employs nearly 78,000 people worldwide. The newspaper says Mahle Behr one of the largest automotive industry suppliers. It makes products for industries including rail transport and mobile machinery. It also makes parts for air conditioners and radiators primarily used in commercial trucks.
