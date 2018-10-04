Pennsylvania receives state grants for school safety

A state senator from western Pennsylvania says there will be $154,000 in state grants going toward improving safety in local schools.
Democratic Sen. Jim Brewster, of McKeesport, says the funding will help hire additional security personnel and purchase security related equipment. The Tribune-Review reports the statewide grants were announced Thursday by the state Department of Education following a report issued by the recently-established Pennsylvania School Safety Task Force.
Brewster was the first state lawmaker to call for establishing a comprehensive task force on improving school safety. In his region, $50,000 will be going to the McKeesport School District and Allegheny Township.
Brewster says another round of funding will be coming from the new $60 million School Safety and Security Grant program he supported in this year's state budget.
