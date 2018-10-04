Business

AAA: Texas, US retail gasoline prices increase this week

October 04, 2018 08:00 AM

COPPELL, Texas

Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices increased this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 3 cents to reach an average $2.65 per gallon. Drivers across the country face gasoline prices 4 cents higher than a week ago at an average $2.91 per gallon.

Association figures show Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.07 per gallon. The cheapest gasoline statewide was in McAllen and San Antonio, at an average $2.58 per gallon.

AAA market analysts attribute the rise in gasoline prices to continued global supply and demand concerns, plus lingering higher crude prices typically seen during the summer.

