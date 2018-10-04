Toyota, SoftBank setting up mobility services joint venture

Representative Director and CTO of SoftBank Corp. Junichi Miyakawa, left and Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation Shigeki Tomoyama, right, shake hands during a press conference in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Japan’s No. 1 automaker Toyota Motor Corp. and Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. say they are setting up a joint venture to create mobility services. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo