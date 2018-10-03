New big donor in North Carolina politics named in subpoena

This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. A federal investigation seeks documents from a North Carolina government agency about business operations connected to a private investment firm founder who seemingly overnight became the largest individual donor in state politics. The federal grand jury subpoena issued last month to the state Department of Insurance demands information about Lindberg; Durham-based Eli Global, which he founded; and at least seven associated companies. The department regulates many of Lindberg’s companies.

This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. A federal investigation seeks documents from a North Carolina government agency about business operations connected to a private investment firm founder who seemingly overnight became the largest individual donor in state politics. Greg Lindberg via AP

This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. A federal investigation seeks documents from a North Carolina government agency about business operations connected to a private investment firm founder who seemingly overnight became the largest individual donor in state politics. Robert Brown Public Relations