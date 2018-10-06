Ballot measure would lock lower taxes for older homeowners

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 2018, AND THEREAFTER - In this Oct. 3, 2018 image, real estate Jodi Elliott hosts an open house in Chula Vista, Calif. A new ballot measure, Proposition 5, would sharply expand a tax benefit for homeowners at least 55 years old and the severely disabled, who wish to transfer their low property taxes when they transition to a new home in the state, if it passes during the Nov. 6 elections. Gregory Bull AP Photo