A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman. For many, the Weinstein case laid bare the movie industry’s systemic gender inequalities. Twelve months later, the dust isn’t anywhere close to settling. Richard Drew, File AP Photo