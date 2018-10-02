Ivory trade study is tribute to killed US conservationist

FILE - In this Thursday, April 28, 2016 file photo, ivory statues stand in front of one of around a dozen pyres of elephant tusks, before being burned to encourage global efforts to help stop the poaching of elephants and rhinos, in Nairobi National Park, Kenya. American conservationist Esmond Martin researched the illegal ivory trade in Myanmar shortly before he was killed in Kenya in 2018 and now the research has been released in a report published Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 that says the illegal flow of ivory from Myanmar to neighboring China is continuing “largely unabated.” Ben Curtis, File AP Photo