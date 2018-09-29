Closing generating station could have huge economic impacts

One of the biggest issues looming over a northwestern New Mexico county is the potential closure of a coal-fired power plant in 2022 — about 20 years before the end of its useful life.
The Farmington Daily Times reports the closure of the San Juan Generating Station, which provides electricity to an estimated two million customers in the Southwest, is expected to have severe economic consequences for San Juan County.
A study commissioned by Four Corners Economic Development estimates closing the San Juan Generating Station and the accompanying San Juan Mine will lead to more than $105 million in lost wages in San Juan County and nearly 1,500 lost jobs.
The city of Farmington, in addition to lost taxes and jobs, will have to replace the electricity that it receives from the generating station.
