AP PHOTOS: Ancient cemetery unearthed in Albania

In this photo taken on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018, students of archaeology works at a recently-discovered archaeological site in Turan village, outside Korce, Albania. In a rich agricultural basin in southeastern Albania, gas pipeline construction work is offering archaeologists a unique insight into 5,000 years of history in a country that was off most experts’ radar during decades of isolationist Communist rule. The excavations near the village of Turan, which ended Friday, Sept. 28 after 18 months, have unearthed one of the biggest ancient cemeteries in Albania, with about 1,000 layered burials, several of them richly furnished. Hektor Pustina AP Photo