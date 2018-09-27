LePage, lawmakers to unveil Barbara Bush license plate

Mainers can soon purchase a new license plate to support the children's hospital named for late first lady Barbara Bush.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage, lawmakers, Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap and hospital representatives will unveil the plate Friday. The license plate will be available Monday.
LePage signed a bill in April creating a specialty license plate for The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. The hospital will get $10 for each new plate sold and every renewal.
The plate is expected to raise more than $200,000 annually for the state's only children's hospital.
Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, spent years at their summer home in Kennebunkport. Maine Medical Center named its children's hospital in honor of Barbara Bush, who lost a young daughter to leukemia.
Comments