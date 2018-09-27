China criticizes US B-52 bomber missions as ‘provocative’

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. China has labeled a recent mission by nuclear-capable U.S. B-52 bombers over the disputed South China Sea as “provocative” and says it will take all measures considered necessary to safeguard its rights and interests. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo